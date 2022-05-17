Viral Video Today: Another bizarre food invention is going viral on social media where chocolate pastry, yes the yummy dessert, was mixed with every Indian’s favourite Maggi noodles. Netizens were super triggered over the recipe as they couldn’t see two amazing foods being ‘ruined’ like that. However, as the video seems to be created for the purpose of triggering netizens with the strange combination, many understood that and just laughed at it. There wasn’t a single netizen who wanted to try it though.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Mango and Slice, Netizens Are Disgusted. Watch

The video shared on Twitter by a user with the following caption: 'PASTRY MAGGI for lunch?', along with a lot of disgusted face emojis. Recently, another video went viral where a food blogger showed 'mango maggi' being made by a street vendor in which she also added Slice juice. But this 'chocolate pastry maggi' has netizens even more triggered.

The video starts with a street vendor putting oil, chilis and onions in a pan. He then puts a slice of chocolate pastry in the oil, and smashes it with a spatula before adding maggi noodles and masala into it. He then cooks the noodles well and it turns into a dark brown chocolatey colour. He then serves it to customers in a bowl.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?