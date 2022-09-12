Viral Video: We all have heard stories of how Bengaluru has the worst traffic in the world, with people having to spend a good deal of time to cover even small distances. The condition has become worse due to rains and waterlogging. One such person stuck in traffic was Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar who had an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery scheduled at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur on August 30. Despite commencing his journey on time, he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch. As he was getting late, the doctor decided to ditch his car and ran the rest of the distance to the hospital!Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Boys' Lively & Joyful Dance on Kala Chashma Impresses Desis | Watch

He ran to Manipal hospital, and covered a distance of three kilometres on foot in 45 mins to reach the hospital on time. “I did not want to waste any more time waiting for the traffic to clear up as my patients aren’t allowed to have their meals until surgery is over. I did not want to keep them waiting for long,” he told Times of India.

“I have a driver, so, I was able to leave the car behind. It was easy for me to run because I gym regularly. I ran three kms to hospital, and was in time for the surgery,” he told The New Indian Express.

BENGALURU DOCTOR DITCHES CAR & RUNS FOR 45 MINS TO PERFORM SURGERY: WATCH VIDEO

Saviour in white coat beats traffic to save a soul Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was en route to Manipal Hospital in #Bengaluru‘s Sarjapur for an an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. Stuck in traffic, he ran 3 km to reach operation theatre on time. pic.twitter.com/nHqbITLc9C — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 12, 2022