Viral Video: Calligraphy is all about writing with your hand, albeit beautifully. Calligraphy appears to be an appealing skill, but it is difficult to master. A viral video showcasing a person's near-perfect calligraphy skills has left the internet intrigued about the art form. "The proof why calligraphy is an art," the video's caption reads. Nearly 5 million people have watched the video while many have commented on Twitter.

While some users praised the individual's abilities, others were inspired to share their own calligraphy work. "Beautiful handwriting. The message, less so," wrote a user. Another Twitter user joked about being okay with his writing as he posted a photo of texts that appeared almost impossible to read. "Nahh I think I'm good," the user wrote. One Twitter user shared calligraphy work in the Marathi language. Till now, the 40-second viral video has received 203.8K likes and more than 31.8K retweets.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF EXCEPTIONALLY GOOD HANDWRITING HERE

The proof why Calligraphy is an art pic.twitter.com/NeZEz7bwRj — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 6, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Cardboard Used As Makeshift Plaster on Patient's Fractured Leg at MP's Bhind Hospital | Watch

The art of beautiful handwriting is known as calligraphy. Calligraphy is derived from the Greek words kallos, which means “beauty,” and graphein, which means “to write.” Calligraphy is important in a variety of cultures, regions, and languages. It is a significant feature of Islamic architecture and can be found in mosques. Nowadays, it is used to create logos, event invitations, and so on. Calligraphy is regarded as a major art form in the Middle East and East Asia, on par with sculpture and painting.