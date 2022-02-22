Viral Video: Needless to say, teachers are the backbone of our society, and the guiding force in a student’s life. Good teachers can make a lot of difference in a student’s life and bidding them goodbye can be really painful. One unique bond between a teacher and her students was witnessed in West Bengal as the students bid their favourite mentor, an emotional and tearful goodbye.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Jumps on Rope While Wearing High Heels, Creates Guinness World Record | Watch

This video which was taken at Katiahat BKAP Girls’ High School, in North 24 Parganas is sure to make you emotional and remind you of your favourite teacher. In the video, two students bring their blindfolded teacher, identified as Sampa ma’am, to the the ground where their classmates are waiting for them. After the teacher reaches there, students offer her red roses, get down on their knees to sing ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’. The teacher gets teary-eyed and hugs the students who are seen crying profusely.

“ITS EMOTIONAL – Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. Katiahat BKAP Girls’ High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

ITS EMOTIONAL – Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. ❤️ Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal@bbcbangla @pooja_news @ananya116 @Plchakraborty @madhuparna_N @MamataOfficial @KatiahatT pic.twitter.com/OhcPytVALU — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) February 18, 2022

The video has gone viral, making people emotional. One user wrote, ”Every religion is United on this platform only teacher can do this. God bless them n all here too.” Another wrote, ”This is the real earning of teachers, u can earn money but for earning this respect u require lots of effort and passion for profession. I remembered my teachers and my Mother who is a retired teacher now. Unless until u feel this way u can’t feel the warmth of this relationship.”

See more reactions:

