Students Injured As Science Project ‘Explodes’ During Model Exhibition In Jharkhand | WATCH VIDEO

Jharkhand: A few students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier on Monday. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, none of them is critical.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF EXPLOSION

Jharkhand | Students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier today. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, non of them critical. pic.twitter.com/5D1RUNRZJM — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

