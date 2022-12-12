Students Injured As Science Project ‘Explodes’ During Model Exhibition In Jharkhand | WATCH VIDEO

A few students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier on Monday.

Published: December 12, 2022 9:46 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Students Injured, Science Project, Explode, Model Exhibition, Jharkhand, VIDEO, viral, Ghatshila College
Students Injured As Science Project ‘Explodes’ During Model Exhibition In Jharkhand | WATCH VIDEO

Jharkhand: A few students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier on Monday. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, none of them is critical.

Also Read:

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF EXPLOSION

As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, none of them is critical.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 12, 2022 9:46 PM IST