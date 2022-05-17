Katihar: In what can be seen as an absolutely sorry state of affair, a govt school in Bihar is doing rounds on social media after a video of it went viral where two school teachers can be seen sharing a single blackboard to teach two different languages to a group of students in one classroom.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Runs Away After Getting Caught Recording Dance Reel On Terrace. Watch

A video from the Adarsh Middle School in Katihar, portrayed two school teachers using a single blackboard to teach Hindi and Urdu. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Grooves to 'Banno Tera Swagger' As Groom Makes Dashing Wedding Entry | Watch

#WATCH | Bihar: Hindi & Urdu being taught on same blackboard in one classroom of a school in Katihar Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept in 2017. Teachers teach both Hindi &Urdu in one classroom: Kumari Priyanka, Asst teacher of Adarsh ​​Middle School pic.twitter.com/ZdkPE0j7tW — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Also Read - Thuk Waala Massage Video: Barber Special Spit-Face Massage With Saliva on Face Goes Viral

“Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept. in 2017. Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room,” said Kumari Priyanka, the assistant teacher of Adarsh ​​Middle School to news agency ANI.

When questioned about the state of affairs in the school, Kameshwar Gupta, district education officer, said: “If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room.”