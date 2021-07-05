Aizawl: In case you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you must be aware of the interesting and inspirational posts that he often shares. In one such post, Goenka has recently retweeted a stunning video of clouds cascading down the mountains in Mizoram’s Aizawl. The video has gone viral in no time after it was shared by the industrialist. It was originally shared by The Better India on its Twitter handle with the caption, “Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing ‘cloud waterfall’! This viral phenomenon requires very specific weather conditions to take shape, making it a rare sight to behold.” The viral video was originally shot by someone named Simon Jaeger. Also Read - ‘From no Bed in Hospitals to no Room in Hotels,’ as Manali Sees Tourist Rush Ahead of COVID Third Wave, Netizens Worried

Watch the video here: Also Read - Delhi-based Artist Gains Praises After Collecting 250kgs Plastic Waste and Turning it into Artwork

Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing ‘cloud waterfall’! This viral phenomenon requires very specific weather conditions to take shape, making it a rare sight to behold. VC: Simon Jaeger (simon.jaeger.587 on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/VieStWaysA — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 3, 2021

Also Read - University Student Forgets to Turn Off Camera While Having Sex During Online Class

This breathtaking video of the clouds cascade has left netizens impressed and many have shared their thoughts and similar images clicked by them on the comments section of the post. While someone asked the reason behind this phenomenon, another user wrote, “Can’t describe this beauty in words”.