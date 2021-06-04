Needless to say, the world is obsessed with the characters of superheroes and people often try to imitate them only to fail miserably. In one such stunt gone wrong, a comedian dressed as Superman got hit by a bus after he tried to show off his strength by attempting to stop the moving vehicle with his hand. Also Read - Viral Video: This Dog and a Deer Playing and Racing Each Other is the Best Thing in the Internet Today | WATCH

According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros, when Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade was trying to film the bizarre stunt. Notably, Andrade was trying to prove his ‘super-strength by trying to stop a moving vehicle. However, the stunt failed.

Video of the incident which has surfaced online shows him confidently standing in the middle of the road as a speeding bus approaches him. Before he could do anything, he gets struck by the vehicle and is propelled forward but he still continued filming.



Watch the video here:

Thankfully, he didn’t sustain major injuries. After the failed stunt, the comedian still kept his spirits high and calmly walked on the road. He even joked in the clip that the incident proves he is made of steel.

Luiz told 5News the following day that the stunt failed as he miscalculated the stopping distance and ended up being knocked down. He further added that the ‘hand of God’ had saved him from getting seriously injured as he didn’t feel anything even after the hit.