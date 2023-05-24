Home

Viral

Viral Video: Stylish Dog Enjoys Bike Ride with Owner, Sporting Shades and Helmet

Viral Video: Stylish Dog Enjoys Bike Ride with Owner, Sporting Shades and Helmet

Recently, a video of a stylish pooch riding a bike with its owner, wearing a stylish helmet and a pair of shades, has started making rounds on the internet, winning hearts all over.

Dog Enjoys Bike Ride with Owner. Instagram Photo: Darel Sajith

Dogs are the most precious gift that God has blessed humans with. The cute antics of these furry pooches always put a big smile on our faces.

Pet owners can relate that whenever we are sad, these furry angels come to us, sit by our side, and do funny things just to uplift our mood. Dogs videos are fun to watch, and that is probably the reason why their clips often go viral.

You may like to read

Recently, a video of a stylish pooch riding a bike with its owner, wearing a stylish helmet and a pair of shades, has started making rounds on the internet, winning hearts all over.

Trending Now

The video shows a furry doggo sitting in front of a bike parked on the side of the road. As the owner of the dog notices his pet being filmed, he smiles and puts the shades of his doggo on. The adorable video ends with the owner and the doggo staring directly at the camera in style.

Watch the adorable video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darel Sajith (@sajith_salazar)

The post was shared on Instagram by a user named Darel Sajith. Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 3.5 lakh views and received more than 1,57,000 likes. Instagram users poured love on the stylish doggo and left positive comments on the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“So cute,” commented an Instagram user.

“Amazing… amazingly cute,” commented another.

“Awesome,” joined a third. “So precious,” commented a fourth.

“The swag, though,” wrote a fifth.

“Amazing, ya amazing beautiful,” commented another.

Recently, a video of a man riding a bike with his dog sitting on the pillion, wearing a helmet, has gone viral on the internet. Netizens have gone crazy about the video and poured love for the adorable dog.

Watch the video here.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Mohammad Nayeem with the caption, “Rule is rule.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES