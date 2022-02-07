The singer, who inspired millions of artists worldwide, breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning. Soon after the news broke, a wave of sadness and grief swept across the nation, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from all quarters. Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral was performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai where her mortal remains was kept for public homage. Many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor visited Lata Mangeshkar’s house to pay last respects.

One of India’s most loved voices, the Nightingale of India was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and of course, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour.