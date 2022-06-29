Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog videos are the most popular ones. Dogs are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics are a delight to watch. One such video of a pack of dogs having fun while playing catch with a balloon is going crazy viral on social media. The video shows several Border collies in a backyard, running after and catching a pink balloon, and having the time of their lives. It seems that they are competing in a match. This video is so cute that we cannot stop watching it and we are sure you will watch it on loop as well.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: Army Dogs Performing Cute Yoga Routine Is Winning Hearts On Internet. See Pics
Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that posts cute and funny videos of animals, shared the clip, with a caption that reads, ”So much fun.”
The video has gone viral, and people love the happy sight of dogs having fun and enjoying themselves. Since being shared yesterday, the video has got more than 886 K likes and more than 7500 retweets. One user wrote, ”This is more entertaining than 90% of the films made now.” Another user commented, ”I did this with my doggy recently. He was having so much fun for like 10 minutes… then the balloon popped and nows he’s scared of em!” A third user said, ”Thank you for your happy, fun and uplifting content.”