Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog videos are the most popular ones. Dogs are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics are a delight to watch. One such video of a pack of dogs having fun while playing catch with a balloon is going crazy viral on social media. The video shows several Border collies in a backyard, running after and catching a pink balloon, and having the time of their lives. It seems that they are competing in a match. This video is so cute that we cannot stop watching it and we are sure you will watch it on loop as well.

Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that posts cute and funny videos of animals, shared the clip, with a caption that reads, ”So much fun.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people love the happy sight of dogs having fun and enjoying themselves. Since being shared yesterday, the video has got more than 886 K likes and more than 7500 retweets. One user wrote, ”This is more entertaining than 90% of the films made now.” Another user commented, ”I did this with my doggy recently. He was having so much fun for like 10 minutes… then the balloon popped and nows he’s scared of em!” A third user said, ”Thank you for your happy, fun and uplifting content.”

Border Collies love to jump. My Border Collie mix could go from a standing position to a 5-6 ft straight up leap up with no effort at all. All it took was anticipation of a walk or playtime – the "Happy jump". https://t.co/RoCQpqvQNt — True Blue Sea 🌊🌊 🗳️ 🌊🌊 (@true_sea) June 26, 2022

I pretty sure this is what heaven looks like https://t.co/XqHlSPk4Wd — Eventually Dr Nickolas (@StephNickolas) June 25, 2022

look at how happy they are 😩😍 https://t.co/A5BvD4WMBE — Rio (@Super_Rio8896) June 26, 2022

This is more entertaining than 90% of the films made now. https://t.co/Ln9kC0p3Bm — Mike Allen (@kimodododo) June 25, 2022

Study the group dynamics. The red collie is both dominant at the game and willing to be a pack member and hang back a bit. We could learn so much about happiness if we would let go of our obsessive self-importance. — Francis Wild (@FrannyWild) June 25, 2022