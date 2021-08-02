Panda Viral Video: An adorable video showing pandas playing and rolling on a wooden slide has captured the hearts of netizens. The video shows pandas enjoying their leisure time by sliding down a park slide as their care-taker keeps an eye on them. Just like little kids, the pandas have fun climbing up the slide and playing with one another. As they try to climb up the slide, they fall and bump at each other and seems like they are having a gala time. Twitter users can’t get enough of this video and have deemed the video as the ‘Cutest thing ever’.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Enjoys Bathing in Waterhole in Ranthambore | Watch

Twitter page called ‘Buitengebiden’, which often shares positive videos, shared the adorable clip with a caption, ”Panda slide!

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and got more than 86.7 K views and more than 800 retweets. Many commented how watching the adorable video made their day and filled their hearts with joy.

One user wrote, ”Yeah this is so funny to play in a playground slide Babies are having fun this so darn cute.” Another commented, ”Play dates with pandas should be an approved therapy.”

A third commented, ”That looks like the best job ever,” while another wrote, “I can’t stop watching this!!!

See more reactions:

Who needs a smile today?

Cuteness overload https://t.co/dgwWvBhFlb — AccidentalAdvocate (@AccidentalAdvo1) July 31, 2021

This is probably one of the cutest things we will see in a long time. — U. Mo. (@UnlikeUday) July 30, 2021

I want to be there and play with them so badly! — @Cherrycolazing (@Schadengirl) July 30, 2021

And the never ending fun is here

Wow….. — Bhavana Mehta (@BhavanaMehta19) July 31, 2021

Yeah this is so funny to play in a playground slide 🐼Babies are having fun this so darn cute — Hélène♐♿Vaccinée 💉 (@heleneh86) July 30, 2021

A few days back, a video of two huge pandas playing in the snow had gone viral on the internet.

Cutest thing ever, right?