Viral Video Today: You must have heard of the power of ‘maternal instinct’ but today you’ll see it. A video is going crazy viral on Twitter where a mother can be saving her son within a split second of him jumping in the swimming pool. The video was shared by the ‘@TheFigen’ with the following caption: ‘Mother of the year!’. It has received over 480k views, 2k retweets, and 14k likes.Also Read - Little Girl Gives Grandpa Thank You Hug For Taking Her to Disney on Ice. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

The video shows a curious boy standing at the edge of a swimming pool’s deep end and plunging straight in. Within half-a-second, even before the boy went into the water completely, his mother rushes toward him and catches him with one hand. She then pulls him out of the pool with his T-shirt. Even before the boy could submerge in the pool, the mother comes out of nowhere to save him, as if she knew he was going to jump in the pool and would be in danger. Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Learns How to Make Roti From Mother In The Funniest Way. Watch

Many Twitter users hailed the woman for saving the kid like a ‘super mom’ with super fast reflexes. “I’m not superstitious but all moms have superhuman abilities when the safety of their child is at stake, it’s incredible,” a user commented. Another user wrote: “If Spider-Man was real, he wouldn’t have been able to save the child with such ingenuity.” Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Saves Child From Getting Crushed Under Truck; Jofra Archer Reacts. Watch

Watch the viral video here:

What do you think of the video?