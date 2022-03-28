As the Russia-Ukraine war continues over a month later, people are still taking shelter at metro stations and bomb shelters. More than half of the children in Ukraine have been displaced due to the war. Amid this, a heartwarming video is going viral where three men dressed up as superheroes showed up at a metro station being used as a safe haven to cheer up the kids taking refuge there.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Acts Shy as Bride Surprises Him With Dance Performance Before Jaimala Ceremony. Watch

The trio dressed up as Batman, Spiderman and pink rabbit to entertain children at a metro station in Kharkiv. In a video shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter, the entertainers played and danced with the kids. The children could be seen laughing out loud while the entertainers engaged them in fun activities. The 45-second clip has gone viral with around 128k views.

"We are just three guys, a trio of guys who are daring, healthy and jolly. We have decided to help our children with whatever we can do. We can bring joy and smiles and, with that, we help. We are not leaving our kids," the man dressed as Spiderman said in the video.

Watch the viral video below:

Children play with superheroes in Ukraine's metro stations pic.twitter.com/WkQd7cENDN — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2022

Netizens loved the sweet gesture by the men to bring smiles to the faces of scared kids amid these grim times. Twitter users praised the men for showing love and kindness, saying the wholesome video made them emotional. “Omg this made me cry,” a user commented. Here are some of the comments from the post:

