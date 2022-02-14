Surat: Needless to say, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. From celebrities making Instagram reel videos on Srivalli and Saami-Saami, to people lip-syncing its dialogues, the Pushpa fever has gripped the entire nation. Now, many fashion designers are also trying to cash in on the movie’s popularity by making sarees printed with the film’s posters.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun’s Kawra Bawra Dialogue From Pushpa. Watch

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows sarees printed with the movie’s posters in Gujarat’s Surat. The unique saree has been made by a local shop named Charanjeet Creation, which has now become talk of the town. The idea of creating sarees using Pushpa posters was introduced by owner Charanpal Singh, who shared several samples of the printed sarees on social media that went viral. Soon after, several customers flocked to the shop and the owner got huge demands from textile merchants across the country.

People from major states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh are ordering his ‘Pushpa’ sarees.