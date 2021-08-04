Surat (Gujarat): People in Surat can now catch a glimpse of beautiful white tigers as the Surat zoo received a pair of the majestic creatures from Rajkot zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme on Tuesday. According to zoo officials, both the tigers are two years and four months old. Notably, the Sarthana Nature Park in Surat received a pair of white tigers from Rajkot’s Pradyuman Zoological Park under the animal exchange program.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Enjoys Bathing in Waterhole in Ranthambore | Watch

As stated by the zoo official, the female tiger is named Girima and the male tiger is named Gaurav.

#WATCH | Surat zoo receives a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under animal exchange program "Female tiger is Girima & male tiger is Gaurav. Both are 2 yrs & 4 months old. They'll remain in quarantine for 10-15 days & will later be kept for public display," says zoo official pic.twitter.com/KFBWjBvN3Z — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

“Both Girima and Gaurav are two years and four months old. They will remain in quarantine for 10-15 days and will later be kept for public display,” added the official.

Some social media users were delighted to see the pictures, whereas some others thought that the tigers were better off in a forest or national park than a zoo. One user wrote, ”They are healthy and beautiful. Wish they were not in zoo but enjoying their lives in free forest.”

Not much a fan of black and white but this ♥️ https://t.co/LJG6iWedSi — Abhishek S Bhat 🇮🇳 (@abhishekbhat_in) August 3, 2021

Pls don't keep them in zoo. Let them be free in a national park — Vinita Kathuria (@vinitakathuria) August 3, 2021

They are healthy and beautiful. Wish they were not in zoo but enjoying their lives in free forest. — ShivAmbika (@TravelVidMe) August 3, 2021

What royal beauties! — Just here for Wholesome Sanghi content (@shresthtiwari11) August 3, 2021

Majestic creatures 😍😍😍. Hope they thrive here — Parag (@paragp) August 3, 2021

According to a report by Republic, species which are rare and are listed on the government’s list and bear appropriate documents are exchanged and traded from one zoo to another under an animal exchange program . Animal exchange is mostly carried out to balance the endangered species of wild fauna and Flora.

Surat zoo also received pairs of foxes and silver pheasants under the programme.

(With ANI inputs)