Sushi Terrorism In Japan: Teenager Who Licked Sauce Bottle Sued For Rs 4 Cr

The police had arrested three people for spreading “sushi terrorism”.

Sushi Terrorism Aftermath: A few months back we carried a story from Japan where the police had arrested three people for spreading “sushi terrorism”. The action was taken after videos of the trio went viral on social media showing them indulging in unhygienic pranks at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant after footage of their antics, dubbed “sushi terrorism”, sparked outrage online.

A teen boy, one of the three offenders whose video showed him licking a soy sauce bottle at the restaurant has been sued by the chain for nearly Rs 4 crore ($4,80,000). This is after the video went viral resulting in a drop in sales at the restaurant.

The video shows the three indulging in “unhygienic pranks” at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant like licking communal sauce bottles, rubbing spit on sushi as it passes by, and spraying hand sanitizer on food on the conveyor belt.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The incident occurred at a branch of Akindo Sushiro, owned by Food and Life Companies on January 3. The teenager and his friend went to the restaurant where the teen was filmed licking a bottle of soy sauce and a teacup and touching sushi that passed by on the conveyor belt with a saliva-covered finger.

The video was described as “sushi terrorism” wherein customers indulge in similar unhygienic activities. The act was copied by others after it began to trend on social media, sparking massive outrage in Japan.

The sushi chain Akindo Sushiro is now seeking Rs 4 crore in damages from the teen, alleging it saw a decline in business after the video of the incident went viral. Meanwhile, the teen, who has not been publicly named, has admitted to and apologised for the incident with his lawyers claiming that he never meant for the video to go viral, reported the South China Morning Post.

