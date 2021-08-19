Viral Video: Not all weddings are the same and not all brides are the same as well! And this gorgeously dressed bride sipping into a Starbucks coffee and driving an Audi to reach her wedding venue has grabbed the attention of all netizens across social media platforms. While most brides are usually anxious and stressed before their big day, this bride can be seen enjoying her coffee to the fullest as she drives by, and a video of her is going crazily viral after it was shared by the bride herself on her Instagram handle.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral

The bride shared the video on her Instagram with the caption asking people, “What’s your fav Starbucks coffee?”. The video was also picked up and shared by several wedding photography pages on the social media platform. Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Dance Joyfully to ‘Lo Chali Mai’ at Devar's Wedding Baarat, People Love It | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Viral Video: 'Dancing Dad' Ricky Pond Grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Dum Duma Dum, Impresses The Internet | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshita karan arora💕 (@i_akshitaarora)

In the short viral video clip, the bride can be seen driving the car and sipping on the coffee as she shows with her hand and nods to tell how perfectly the coffee she loves has been made. While the bride totally enjoyed her drink, people totally loved the video she shared. The video has racked by over 25K likes and 322k views so far. While many praised the gorgeous bride’s beauty calling her the “perfect bride”, “Swagger bride” and more, many people even replied in the comments about their favourite Starbucks coffee flavour.