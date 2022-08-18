Viral Video: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. Recently, we have seen many viral videos of brides making unique wedding entries, whether it’s a Bollywood dance performance, chariot or a hovering swing. Another such video is going viral on social media where a beautiful bride can be seen breaking traditional norms by reaching her wedding venue on a bike.Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

In the video, the bride dressed in a wedding lehenga and heavy jewelry is seen riding the Royal Enfield on the road at night, apparently to the wedding venue. Her effortless driving, bindaas attitude and swag has impressed the internet. The video was posted by makeup artist Deepali as well as the bride Vaishali Chaudhary on Instagram, with a caption that says ‘Jaatni.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish🌙 (@vaishali_chaudhary_khutail)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and people loved to see the swagger bride. Shared on August 6, the video has gained more than 83,000 likes and several comments. One user cheekily said, “Kaashh Mai bhi Aapke picche baitha hotaa.” Another commented, “Apne proof kia ki ldkiya sb kuch kr skti h chahe to ..big fan of uhhh.” A third wrote, “Honestly.. i can’t get my eyes off u. U r looking so gorgeous n youthfull in dis look.” However, some others expressed concern over her safety and said that she should have used a helmet, at least.

