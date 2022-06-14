Viral Video: A heartwarming video has captured the sweet moment when two swans were reunited after spending weeks apart. Notably, the mated swans were first separated when the female fell ill with botulism. The sick swan was taken away for treatment and after three weeks of recuperation, she was finally reunited with her beloved. In the beautiful video that was captured in Dordrecht, Netherlands, the swan’s rescuer releases her gently into the canal to be reunited with the male swan.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Single-Handedly Fights 6 Men Who Were Harassing Her, Internet Calls Her a Badass | Watch

The female swan glided and swam over to greet her partner in the sweetest way, as their beaks touched. It looks like they were embracing each other, and their long necks formed the shape of a heart, signifying their everlasting love. The video was shared by Good News Movement and captioned as, ”BEAUTIFUL: These swans are reunited after one had been taken for medical treatment.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were in awe of the beautiful reunion and One user wrote, ”How beautiful, it’s like a dance.” Another commented, ”They mate for life, monogamous,” while a third wrote, ”With acts like these, for people to say animals don’t have feelings like humans is really crazy. They are so happy to be back together.” A fourth wrote, ”Such love….wonderful care of the swan and the precious reunion between the 2 swans.”

According to the National Wildlife Federation, swans mate for life at between 2-4 years of age. Once they choose a partner, they stay with that partner forever! Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever?