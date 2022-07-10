Viral Video | Swiggy Delivery Boy On Horseback Identified: On July 4, a video surfaced showing a supposed Swiggy delivery person riding a horse to deliver food packages along the main road during rain. The video was shared by YouTube user ‘Just a vibe’ which has amused netizens with many applauding the delivery guy’s jugaad. Many were impressed with the delivery boy’s innovative solution to his problem. The video was titled, “Mumbai things || Swiggy delivery on Horse.”Also Read - Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Playing With Umbrella Falls to Death From 11th Floor Window of Byculla Highrise

Watch Video

After the video went viral, a mad hunt was launched to identify the horse-riding delivery guy. So much so that Swiggy had offered to provide reward money of Rs 5000 to anyone who was able to identify the man. Also Read - Mumbai: Residents Protest Against Building of Aarey Metro Car Shed in Forest; Aaditya Thackeray Joins in

The hunt came to an end on Sunday as Swiggy managed to identify the mysterious man as Swiggy announced that they have been able to identify the “delivery executive” and narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to their back. Swiggy took to Twitter and shared a press release in a question-answer format which cleared all the doubts of netizens. Also Read - Viral Video: Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Chile, Leaves Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

Let’s address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

“Okay enough horsin’ around,” captioned Swiggy on Twitter, adding a horse emoji at the end.

In the press release, Swiggy clarified that the man was a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who was “not a delivery executive” but a “typical teenager” who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them.

on our way to look for swiggyman, sharing more updates as we get 🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tb1jxdfQdj — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 8, 2022

Who is the mystery man?

“He’s 17-year-old Sushant. He’s not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag. Currently, he helps out at a stable in Mumbai where he is a horse courier, i.e., he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions,” read the release.

Swiggy further clarified that the name of the horse was neither “Toofan” nor “Bijli” as suggested by Twitteratis, before revealing the real name of the animal. Swiggy further addressed that the Swiggy bag which first raised the speculation of the man carrying food actually contained “embroidered drapes and accessories” to decorate horses for weddings.

“Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse’s name is Shiva. It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions.”

In addition, the press release also mentioned that on the fateful day when the video went viral, Sushant was returning home from a wedding and that the video was captured by a man named Avi, who was rewarded with the 5000 reward money, as promised by Swiggy.

Swiggy concluded the press release by writing, “No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most ‘social animals’ too.”