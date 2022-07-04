Viral Video: We all know how Mumbai gets after a spate of heavy rains. The city comes to a standstill, everything gets messy and people have to struggle to get anything done. More trouble is in store for the delivery guys who have to fight the torrential rains and insane traffic to make sure the order reaches the customer on time. Amid all this, a bizarre video has surfaced showing delivery person travelling on horseback to deliver food packages. Yes, this really happened! In the video, a delivery person from Swiggy is seen riding a white horse along the main road during rain.Also Read - On Camera: Leopard Strays Into Residential Building In Mumbai's Aarey Colony; Netizens Concerned Over Maha Govt's Move To Resume Metro-Car Shed Project

The video shared by Youtube user ‘Just a vibe’ has amused netizens, with many applauding the delivery guy’s jugaad. Many were impressed with the delivery boy’s innovative solution to his problem. The video was titled, “Mumbai things || Swiggy delivery on Horse.”

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, ”nice idea to be prepared for hike in gas petrol crisis.” Another commented, ”This is my dream come true.. hopefully someday we will be able to ride horses on the streets.. streets built for horses and bicycles..”. A third quipped, “Now this is what i call ‘Shahi delivery.” Many others flooded the comments section by sharing laughing emojis.

The maximum city witnessed incessant rains earlier this week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. The heavy rainfall led to two buildings collapsing in Kalbadevi and Sion areas.