From dating apps to food delivery apps, brands across India are using social media marketing and memes to reach a wider base of consumers organically. For many brands and even police departments, this strategy of using humour and hopping on trends helps them spread their message to the social media-addicted generation.

While Swiggy and Zomato have had their fair share of controversies that spark Twitter outrage, they also have lakhs of followers on the platform. Swiggy has 188k followers on Twitter and 364k on Instagram, thanks to its social media team that comes up with creative and relatable content.

Recently, Swiggy shared another food meme on its Instagram but with a funny twist. The reel shows different versions of the famous street food vada pav. "Vadapav, vadavada, pav pav, vadvad, pavvada, pavva, dava…" In the end, the last version of vada pav is "vadavadapavpavvadavavapavvadavavapav", where the camera shakes uncontrollably and you hear the music 'Vada wao wao…' from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh.

The video has gone viral with over 11.7 million views and 1.2 million likes. Instagram users found Swiggy’s meme hilarious and creative. “OKAY this was funny,” a user commented. “I saw it coming,” another user wrote. “Oreoreoreore would be like finally a worthy opponent our battle will be legendary,” a third user wrote.

