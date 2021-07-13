Viral Video: Humanoid scarecrows dressed in old clothes and placed in open fields are a common sight in Indian villages, which are meant to discourage birds and animals from growing crops. One such video of a swinging scarecrow has emerged on the internet leaving netizens scared and horrified.Also Read - Viral Video: This Man's Weird Dance & Crazy Expressions at a Baarat Will Make You Laugh Really Hard | Watch

A Twitter user shared a video of the scarecrow, which has been modeled as a scary woman wearing green sweater, blue skirt and red scarf and gloves. The strange-looking scarecrow has been attached to a spring coil, which keeps swinging in a circular and weird way. As the scarecrow swings around the spring while holding the handle, the scene looks no less than a horror movie.

“Next level scarecrow,” reads the caption of the post shared on Twitter by user Kaptan Hindustan.

Watch the video here:

Leaving people spooked, the video has gone viral, with more than 590 K views and more than 5000 shares. While many appreciated the jugaad, others wondered what it would be like looking at it at night. One user wrote, ”Imagine watching this at night it will faint weak hearted people too,” while another quipped, ”Good Heavens! Can scare the daylights out of anyone!!”

”Oh god, I can’t stop myself from laughing my heart out… tears in eyes. Genius, and look at that beautiful attire. Raat mein to jaan hi nikal jayegi …(sic)’, wrote a third user.

See more reactions here:

Imagine watching this at night it will faint weak hearted people too…😄👻 — Kranthiquotes (@kranthimirinda) July 12, 2021

Me when I come outside at night and completely forgot I put it there pic.twitter.com/eawqAlNafU — GODSON (@Montelllllll) July 12, 2021

this is indian innovation to rest of world for vishwa garu/gandu — Jetha Lal (@Click_Kunal) July 12, 2021

This scarecrow is giving me jeepers creepers vibe😂😂 — Sabrina Daud Ejore (@SabrinaEjore) July 12, 2021

Imagine going here at the night time.. in pitch dark…!!!! 😱😱😱😱

Definitely a heart attack… https://t.co/1HDKobZcjm — Mithilesh Ghate (@Mithi029) July 12, 2021

Abuii, this will definitely keep humans away not animals 😄😄😄 https://t.co/o9svB12npI — Sunita Khatiwara🐿🌴🐏 (@KhatiwaraSunita) July 12, 2021

Scaring crows? imagine seeing this jumping at night, in the moon's light… I'd run faster than Usain Bolt in the opposite direction. — ⍟ (@Ahilarious) July 13, 2021

What do you think about the video? Scared or impressed?