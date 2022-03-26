Swordfish are one of the fastest and most powerful fish in the ocean. Contrary to popular belief, swordfish don’t pierce or use their long sword-like bill like a spear. This will not allow them to reach a prey stuck at the tip of its bill. Rather, they simply make slashing movements.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Crocodiles in River As Their Day Hunt Turns Intense. Watch

It uses its bill to protect itself from killer whales, sperm whales, and sharks, which are some of the few predators that prey on them. Sometimes, swordfish impale boats, whales, submarines and sea turtles. But perhaps these swordfish had aimed for smaller prey, and rammed something else by mistake. While reports of swordfish injuring or killing people are incredibly rare, they are not unheard of.

An old video of a swordfish attacking a man is going viral. The terrifying moment when the swordfish almost killed the man was captured by a fellow diver in 2016.

The video shows an unprovoked swordfish attacking a deep sea diver off the coast of Brazil. As the diver walks along the ocean floor 721 feet below surface, a 5–foot-long swordfish strikes his oxygen tank and gets trapped in the scuba gear. The swordfish thrashes wildly to free itself. While the diver managed to climb the guiding rope and into the diving bell, it was surely a narrow escape for him.

Watch the viral video below: