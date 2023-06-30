Home

Viral Video: Taiwanese Eatery’s ‘Godzilla Ramen’ Haunts Internet, Leaves People Shocked

Taiwanese Eatery serving ramen with crocodile leg. | Photo: Facebook

Street vendors and local shops try different strategies to attract more customers. From experimenting with food to performing stunts while serving, these food outlets do everything to increase customer footfall.

Recently, a local shop in Taiwan has garnered worldwide attention for its unusual dish, which has gone viral on the internet.

The shop serves a bowl of ramen noodles topped with a crocodile leg. Yes, you read that right. Take a moment to let that sink in!

The Taiwanese eatery, Nu Wu Mao Kuei, has shared several videos on their Facebook page featuring their new dish. In the post, they explain that the dish is only available for pre-order. The eatery also offers other types of ramen soups for those who don’t want to try the dish with the crocodile leg.

The video shared by the eatery on Facebook showcases a woman enjoying and reviewing the dish. The clip starts with a large bowl of soup placed in front of the woman. She first sets aside the crocodile leg and tries the ramen and other ingredients in the dish. Once finished, she proceeds to try the main attraction of the dish.

Take A Look At The Video Showing A Woman Tasting ‘Godzilla Ramen’

According to the eatery owner, the crocodiles are sourced from a farm in Taitung. The dish, which is gaining popularity while simultaneously scaring people, includes the usual toppings such as eggs, baby corns, bamboo shoots, and the main attraction: the crocodile leg. Additionally, the dish incorporates up to 40 different spices. Priced at 1,500 New Taiwan dollars (approximately $48) per bowl, this delicacy has earned the nickname ‘Godzilla ramen’ among many enthusiasts.

Netizens have mixed feeling about the dish with mostly said a big ‘NO’ to try it.

How’s How Netizens Reacting To The ‘Godzilla Ramen’?

“Yeah nah,” a user said.

“Don’t think so,” another added.

“Just in time to put you off your lunch,” the third user said.

“Ramen and Godzilla, two of my favourite things!” said another user.

