Viral Video: While most people consider creativity to be a uniquely human trait, evidence and research show that animals and birds too can be musical and creative. One such video of a horse will leave you amazed. In this video, you can see a horse playing piano in a unique style and the clip has won hearts of millions of people. The horse showed off his unusual talent as he played piano on an electronic keyboard, using his mouth and nose to make music. Well, the result is as amazing as you expected!

The video was shared on an account called Creature Nature with a caption that says, “That’s amazing Horse.”

Watch the video here:

The video has got more than 2285 views and around 64 retweets. People expressed their appreciation for the horse in the form of love emojis.

Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. And that’s the reason, animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These cute videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.