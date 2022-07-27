Viral Video Today: Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many people around the world have various types of parrots as their pets who are able to talk to their owners. A video is going viral that shows an African grey parrot vibing to a pop song. You might have seen videos of the famous talking African grey parrot Einstein from Knoxville Zoo, US.Also Read - Viral Video: Blue Parrot Talks To Woman, Gives Her Kisses and Calls Her Cute. Watch

This pet parrot is named Banana. A video posted on Instagram reels by the page ‘pets.hall’ shows the bird sitting on top of a couch while dancing to a song. The hit song Cake By The Ocean by Joe Jonas can be heard playing in the background. The parrot can be seen moving a leg and enjoying the song. He then even says “Woo, Woo!” while listening to it. Also Read - Viral Video: Parrot Asks Owner Sweety For Kisses, Says Piku Ko Pyaar Kardo. Watch

Netizens loved the video and said it made their day. Many Instagram users tagged Joe Jonas so he knows that even parrots enjoy dancing to his songs. “May we all have a woo woo kind of day,” a user commented. “So adorable. Really has the beat down. Love the woohoo also,” another user wrote. “This just made my night,” a third user said. Also Read - Viral Video: Parrot Calls Mummy Asking For Chai, Talks to Her in Hindi. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

That was so cool!