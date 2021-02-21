Chennai: At a time when soaring fuel prices continue to burn a hole in the common man’s pocket, a group of friends surprised their newlywed couple friends with a ‘unique’ wedding gift of an LPG cylinder and a jar of petrol! This witty gift idea presented to the couple from Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has left netizens impressed online, saying the rising fuel prices across the nation definitely makes fuel a worthy wedding gift. Also Read - 'Prem Mey Pass Hogayi Exam Ka Kya Hai': Bihar Girl Marries Lover After Leaving Home for Giving 10th Board Exam

A video of the group of friends presenting the couple with garlands of onions and gifting them an LPG cylinder along with a can of petrol is going viral in the internet for all the right reasons. The group of friends said it was a 'thoughtful' gift for the newlywed couple, who tied the knot at a ceremony recently.

As the group of friends hand them their present and pose for photographs, the new bride and groom could be seen laughing throughout the video. The video of the unique gift became viral at a time when petrol prices has neared Rs 100 in the state and cooking gas was at Rs 900.

The video clip went viral soon after it was shared on Twitter and it managed to garner many likes and retweets and some hilarious comments.

Watch the video here:

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/Wczs2EgQSx — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 18, 2021

Now, let’s have a look at how people reacted to this gift idea:

