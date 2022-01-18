Krishnagiri: A couple from Tamil Nadu is all set to host their wedding reception digitally in Metaverse. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, who are both Potterheads, will get married on February 6th in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village, but their Hogwarts-themed wedding reception will take place in the metaverse, Times of India reported. Dinesh is a software developer and a blockchain and NFT enthusiast, while Jaganandhini is an engineer.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bride Enjoys Eating Chinese Food Before Wedding, People Call it Relatable | Watch The function will be held in the dining room of Hogwarts castle where the couple’s avatar will greet the avatars of their loved ones who will log in from across the world. They will also accept cryptocurrency as gifts. The bride’s late father’s avatar will preside over the wedding reception. A realistic 3D virtual avatar of her father has been created in the metaverse to attend the couple’s marriage function. Dinesh shared a short video on Twitter to show what his upcoming wedding reception would look like, touting it as “India’s first Metaverse marriage.” He wrote, “I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup.”

Watch the video here:

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

“I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception, and my fiancee also liked the idea. I have been into crypto and blockchain technology, and have been mining ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, for the last one year. Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse”, Dinesh, who is a project associate with IIT Madras told TOI.

“We are also accepting marriage gifts via Metaverse. Guests can transfer gift vouchers or Google Pay and we are also accepting cryptos as gifts,” he added.

Metaverse is a virtual world where users can meet and connect with each other digitally through unique avatars. Metaverse creates rich user engagement by combining augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blockchain, and social media principles.



