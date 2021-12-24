A herd of wild elephants was caught on camera roaming inside Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city at night. The elephants entering residential areas triggered panic among the public which has been advised by the forest department to stay extra vigilant at night.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Sword Celebration Imitated By Baby Elephant; Video Goes Viral

The CCTV footage showed seven wild elephants entering the IOB Colony in Vadavalli area around 7.30 pm on Wednesday (December 22). Also Read - Viral Video: Train Driver Uses Emergency Break To Save An Elephant | Must Watch

Usually, wild elephants enter the city around midnight but now they have started to come in the evening. Due to this, frightened citizens have been calling the forest department to carry out daily patrols and prevent elephants from entering the city. Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Elephant Escapes After Climbing Over a Fence, Netizens Left Stunned | Watch

The forest department has advised the public to immediately inform them if elephants enter the town and to refrain from making loud noises or chasing them. The public has been asked to be as careful as possible and to avoid making such noises, as shouting can sometimes make elephants angry.

Watch the video below: