Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Thursday drew flak from many after his video of being carried by a fisherman to the shore went viral on social media. In the video that has raised many eyebrows, the minister can be seen being carried by a fisherman to the shore as he reportedly did not want to get his shiny white shoes soaked up in the water.

The video was shot when the DMK minister was visiting Palaverkadu to investigate effects of sea erosion in the area. After speaking to the locals there, he took a boat ride to do a close inspection. However, when the boat reached the shoreline, Radhakrishnan realised that he will have to walk a few steps to reach land in ankle-deep water and this would spoil his bright white sports shoes. Following this, he let a fisherman carry him to the shore while his supporters and other fishermen huddled around him for extra support.

WATCH: #TamilNadu minister is carried by a fisherman, in barely ankle-deep water, ostensibly to keep his expensive, sparkling white sneakers and dhoti clean. pic.twitter.com/DKSOTeAtjn — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 8, 2021

The video is being widely shared on social media, and the 68-year-old leader is being slammed for his “VVIP” attitude. Reacting to the video, netizens posted comments like, “Shameful act”, “he is not fit to be a minister”, “Kiddish behaviour by the minister. He needs to be summoned by human resource. This behaviour is disgrace for DMK party. He so selfish about his shoes .not bothered about the man who carried him. This is ultimate atrocity of showing his power on poor fisherman”, and many more.