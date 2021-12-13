Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man trying to save an injured monkey by giving it emergency CPR. According to India Today, the incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur on December 10. Notably the monkey was bitten by stray dogs and was in a critical condition. After the attack, the scared monkey managed to climb a tree and hid there.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Fall After Swing Snaps Off on Stage During Wedding | Watch

When M Prabhu, a car driver from Kunnam taluk in Perambalur, got to know of the incident, he rushed to the spot only to find the monkey in an unconscious state. He initially decided to take it to a veterinary hospital, but after noticing that the monkey was losing its pulse, he decide to give it a CPR. He started pumping the heart of the animal and even breathed in oxygen through its mouth. His efforts finally bore fruit after the monkey could be heard breathing again. He then rushed it to a nearby government veterinarian where the monkey is given proper treatment.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ”A 38-year-old man from #Perambalur tried to resuscitate a wounded monkey by breathing into its mouth.

Watch the viral video:

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the monkey.

”Why people search god every where, i don’t know. look at there god is infront of you. Is doing his job, and get it done.” Another wrote, ”Respect for u brother. What u did people would never dream in their life to do this… Ur parents are very lucky… Love u brother ..”