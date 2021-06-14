Chennai: In a video that is going viral, a man from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city was seen worshipping alcohol bottles soon after the reopening of liquor shops in the state on Monday following a strict lockdown since May 10. The video posted by news agency ANI, shows the man performing aarti outside a liquor shop and then he could be seen kissing the two alcohol bottles he bought from the shop. The entire incident was shot by media personnel and local residents and ever since it was posted online, the video of the man has been doing rounds on the internet. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 16 Party Functionaries Who Interacted With Ex-Party Leader VK Sasikala

The news agency tweeted the video with the caption, "A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state."

WATCH:

#WATCH | A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state pic.twitter.com/sIp9LUR0GM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

The video became viral in the day when Tamil Nadu permitted more activities from Monday by easing restrictions following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country. After a gap of 35 days, salons, parks, and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 14 as the state government announced further relaxations on Friday (June 11). Chief Minister M K Stalin, while making the announcement, underscored the need for adherence to norms like using thermal screening and hand sanitizers in retail shops and not using air conditioners. Along with other shops and services, state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets are now allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM.