Madurai: 7-year-old Harish Varman, son of an electrician in Madurai, who recently donated his piggy bank savings to Tamil Nadu CM’s COVID relief fund got a sweet surprise from the new Chief minister MK Stalin. On Sunday, Harish Varman was overjoyed to see a brand new bicycle in front of his house, for which he had been saving for two years. Also Read - MK Stalin's Wife Durga Gets Emotional As He Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM, Video Goes Viral | Watch

However, after a surge in Covid cases, Harish was aggrieved to see people suffering and decided to send his piggy bank collection of Rs 1,000 to the CM relief fund. Not only that, he also sent a handwritten note to MK Stalin and asked him to help the ones who are suffering due to COVID.

On Sunday evening, Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and party functionaries surprised the kind little boy with a new blue and red coloured bicycle, Indian Express reported. CM Stalin also spoke to the boy on the phone and congratulated him for his contribution.

“He asked me if I liked the cycle and in which class I was studying. He also told me that I should be careful while going out and (to) study well,” Harish told TOI. Later, Stalin also shared Harish’s video, in which he was being given his gift. In a tweet, he wrote, ”I was moved by the news that a boy named Harish Varman had sent the money he had saved to buy a bicycle to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the prevention of # COVID19. I bought a bicycle for the boy and greeted him on the phone.” Watch the adorable video here:

Needless to say, both Harish as well his parents Geetha and Elangovan were over the moon to receive the call from the Chief Minister.