Chennai: A 17-year-old boy studying in a polytechnic married a 16-year-old girl at a bus shelter in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu in the presence of onlookers. As the video of the incident went viral on social media the district police and the District Child Protection Unit launched an investigation. The Cuddalore police arrested the boy under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, said that a man has to be 21 and a woman 18 to tie the knot. Whoever performs, conducts, directs or abets any child marriage shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to two years and shall be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees unless he proves that he had reasons to believe that the marriage was not a child marriage.

Meanwhile, the boy has been sent to a juvenile observation home in Cuddalore while the girl was given counselling at the office of the child welfare committee. Issuing a statement, the Cuddalore police said that it has taken another person, Balaji Ganesh. P (51) in its custody for circulating the video of the incident.

Balaji was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, Prevention of Women Harassment Act, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as the boy and girl belong to the Scheduled Caste.

