Viral Video Today: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see him sharing the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about inspiring clips from around India.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Helps Bride and Groom in Jaimala Ceremony, Gives Them Aashirvaad. Watch

The business tycoon recently tweeted a video of people celebrating an elephant’s birthday in Tamil Nadu. The clip shows people singing Happy Birthday and clapping for the elephant named Akhila at a small celebration organised for her at the Thiruvanaikaval temple in Tiruchirappalli. Instead of a cake, the elephant could be seen munching on fruits that were served to her in a thali. The elephant seems to be enjoying the feast and the people singing for her as she shakes her head while the bells around her neck ring. People decorated the elephant with clothes, malas, and even put tilak on her head. Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Attacks Baby Elephant, Watch How His Mother Rescues Him

The 66-year-old industrialist loved the video and tweeted saying, “I’m told this clip is from the Thiruvaanaikaval temple (Tamil Nadu) Akhila the elephant’s birthday celebration. I love her typical desi, sideways shake of the head. And her happiness is infectious… A good clip to watch if you ever need cheering up…” The video has received over 657k views and 36k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Does Headstand To Get a Bath, Netizens Are Angry. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

I’m told this clip is from the Thiruvaanaikaval temple (Tamil Nadu) Akhila the elephant’s birthday celebration. I love her typical desi, sideways shake of the head. And her happiness is infectious… A good clip to watch if you ever need cheering up… pic.twitter.com/0UWVzXLhWr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 10, 2022

What do you think of the video?