Viral News: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.

Unlike his usual videos, Kili can be seen dressed in a black suit and white shirt instead of his traditional Masaai clothing in his latest Instagram reel. The video shows him recreating a scene from the newly-released KGF: Chapter 2 starring featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles.

The influencer's expressions were on point as he lip-synced to viral 'violence violence' dialogue. "Violence. Violence. Violence. I don't like it, I avoid it, but Violence likes me!" says the famous dialogue from the film KGF: Chapter 2.

Funnily, Kili could be seen unleashing his pretend ‘violence’ on his sister Neema Paul, who often makes appearances in his videos. The video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views and 465k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

What do you think of the video?