Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Of late, he has shown special interest in 2021 blockbuster Telugu film ‘Pushpa’, as he was seen grooving to its songs like ‘Saami Saami’, and ‘Oo Antava’. He also lip-synced to the powerful dialogues of Allu Arjun from the film.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

In his latest video, Kili can be seen dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s funny dialogue from the hit film. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Nails Hook Step of Pushpa Song Saami Saami. Watch

“Acha laga na mai (I’m looking good, no?),” Kili lip-synced. “Mai tujhe dekh nahi rahi thi isliye tu kawra bawra ho raha tha na (I wasn’t looking at you that’s why you were getting upset),” said Rashmika Mandanna’s character in the voice over. “Kawra Bawra?” Kili repeated the phrase in Pushpa style. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Kili Paul & Neema Lip-sync 'Jana Gana Mana', Win Hearts of Indians | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has received over 9 lakh views and 1 lakh likes. Instagram users loved Kili’s expressions and flooded the comments with praise for his acting skills. “Lovely,” a user said. Another user commented, “Super.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.