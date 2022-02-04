Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Of late, he has shown special interest in 2021 blockbuster Telugu film ‘Pushpa’, as he was seen grooving to its songs like ‘Saami Saami’, and ‘Oo Antava’. He recently lip-synced to the powerful dialogues of Allu Arjun from the film.Also Read - Viral Video: Influencer Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Govinda’s Iconic Dialogue From Naseeb, Indians Are Impressed | Watch

While the Tanzanian influencer on the Saami Saami a few weeks ago, the reel that was viewed over 1.5 million times did not include the hook step of the song. With the song and movies still trending, Kili Paul decided to try out the viral step just like other influencers.

He uploaded the latest video with the following caption: "I had to do this trend Pushpa is still on." It has not even been a day and the video has received over 1.28 lakh views. In his new Instagram reel, Kili Paul can be seen nailing Allu Arjun's famous dance step from the Saami Saami song.

Watch the viral video below: