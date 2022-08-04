Viral Video Today: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel features him and his sister Neema lip-syncing a popular song from a classic Bollywood movie.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Recreates Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue With Sister Neema. Watch

Kili shared the Instagram reel with the following caption, "Old is gold". The video has gone viral with over 1 million views and 132k likes. In the video, the siblings are seen wearing donning traditional Masaai clothing, as they lip-sync to Raj Kapoor's iconic song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe' from the 1959 film Anari.

As Kili lip-synced to the beautiful lyrics 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', his sister smiled. The reel won the hearts of desi netizens who thanked the influencer for reminding them of the lovely song. "Yes Old is Gold," an Instagram user commented. "OMG I love this song of Mukesh singing," another user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Such a beautiful song!