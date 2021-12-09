Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now he is back with a dance performance on another Bollywood song. This time Kili Paul danced to Harrdy Sandhu’s hit song Bijlee Bijlee.Also Read - Viral Tanzanians Kili and Neema Paul Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0. Watch Video

In the Instagram video, Kili Paul could be seen showing off his dancing skills and doing the hook step of Bijlee Bijlee. The video was liked by Ayushmann Khurrana and 54,000 other people.

Watch the viral video below:

Amond hundreds of commenters who loved Kili’s video were Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari, who is also part of Harrdy Sandhu’s music video. Here are their comments: