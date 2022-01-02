Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, who recently went viral for dancing on Bollywood songs with his sister, is back with another video that netizens are going crazy over. He posts many videos on his Instagram without his sister too. Ever since he got reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for lip-syncing to the song Rattan Lambiyan from their recent film Shershah, he has gained a huge following of Indian audience on Instagram. A few Bollywood celebs have also started following him and are seen leaving likes his videos.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzania's Kili Paul Grooves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Impresses Indians | Watch

A lot of his reels are receiving huge traction, the latest one being his rendition of the hit song Channa Mereya featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the 2016 Karan Johan film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The films also stars Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

The video shows him acting like the heartbroken lover that Ayaan (Ranbir Kapoor) was at Alizeh's (Anushka Sharma) wedding. Kili was full of emotions as he stared lip-syncing on Channa Mereya. He then did the hook step of the soulful song sung by Arijit Singh that was a massive hit.

His acting, expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online. Over 1.24 lakh netizens including Ayushmann Khurana liked the video.

Watch the viral video below: