Viral Video: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for a few months now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of him by lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs. A few days back, he wowed the internet after recreating the iconic action scene of Vijay Thalapathy from the movie ‘Beast’. He is now back with another video in which he is seen grooving to the title track of upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Dressed in his traditional clothing, Kili is seen grooving and enjoying the song and while nailing hook step of Kartik Aryan.Also Read - Akshay Kumar To Vidya Balan: Actors Who Will Not Be Seen In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Watch List

He shared the video and wrote, ”Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!

Watch the video here:

A few days back, the viral content creator was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife. According to an update he shared on his Instagram Stories, Paul was also beaten with sticks and had received five stitches in the injuries sustained in the attack. In the above video, he is seen with a bandaged finger.

Meanwhile, the video has amassed more than 80,000 likes since being shared 20 hours back. Many people loved his dance and filled the comments section with emojis. One user wrote, ”So sweet u say hare ram Hare Krishna, while another commented, ”Its music feel like dance.”

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 3.6 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.