Viral Video: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. He is now back with another video which features him dancing to 'Oo Antava' from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa'. In an Instagram video, Kili Paul is seen wearing traditional Masaai clothing and shows off his dance skills as he grooves to the song starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“Pushpa songs are fire,” Kili captioned the video and tagged Allu Arjun and Samantha.

Watch the video here:

The Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a box-office hit and was directed by Sukumar. The viral video has garnered more than a 147,414 likes and still counting. Many people applauded him for his amazing dance skills and filled the comments section with emojis. His moves, expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online.