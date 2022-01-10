Viral Video: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. He is now back with another video which features him dancing to ‘Saami Saami’ from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film ‘Pushpa’. In the video, Paul is seen wearing a traditional costume and dancing on the superhit song ‘Saami saami’ from the Allu Arjun starrer film.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl & Her Dog Dance to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani, Video is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

“Saami saami is the banger in India. Love it. Pushpa song,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has garnered more than 219,224 likes, and still counting. Many people applauded him for his amazing dance skills and filled the comments section with emojis. His moves, expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online. One user wrote, ”Mast”. Another wrote, ”Nailed it bro. Love from India,” and a third commented, ”Sending…..Love from India.”