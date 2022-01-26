Viral Video: A few days back, a peanut seller from West Bengal had gone crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. The song was extensively shared on Instagram, Facebook and other social networking platforms. The Bengali song has become so viral that people from other countries are also now sharing dance videos on the same. After a Korean mother-daughter duo, Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul was also seen grooving to the catchy song.Also Read - Viral Video: Italian Man Tries Samosa For The First Time, His Reaction is Just Adorable | Watch

Notably, Kili has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. This time, he entertained audiences by dancing to the viral Bengali song wearing traditional Masai clothing. “Kacha badam, my camera man was terrible today, hope u like it anyway,” he captioned the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Circus Performer Crashes 20 Feet to The Ground After Rollerblading Stunt Goes Wrong | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The viral video has garnered more than 249,417 likes and still counting. Many people applauded him for his amazing dance skills and filled the comments section with emojis. ”Wow, you dance so well,” wrote one user.

Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience.