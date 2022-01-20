Viral Video: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Of late, he has shown special interest in 2021 blockbuster Telugu film ‘Pushpa’, as he was seen grooving to its songs like ‘Saami Saami’, and ‘Oo Antava’. He is now back with another reel video which features him lip-syncing to the powerful dialogues of Allu Arjun from the film.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa, Rocks The Internet | Watch

In the video, Paul can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue in the film. “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower due to my name? I am fire, not a flower),”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has gone viral, amassing more than a million views and 160,686 likes so far. People applauded him for his amazing acting skills and filled the comments section with emojis. His expressions and the way he was completely engrossed in his performance won a lot of hearts online. One user wrote, ”Outstanding performance,” while another commented, ”You rock bro.” A third wrote, ”Oh God…you are just superb….”

The Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a box-office hit and was directed by Sukumar.