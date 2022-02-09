Viral Video: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel features him lip-syncing a popular song from Bollywood movie Krrish. In the video, he lip-syncs to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani’ from the Krrish, with perfect expressions. The video has amassed lakhs of views and even Ayushmann Khurrana liked it.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Dance to Oo Antava During Varmala Ceremony, Delight The Internet | Watch

“Because it’s trending and old is gold (sic),” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The viral video has garnered more than 118214 likes, and still counting. Many people applauded him for his amazing lip syncing skills and loved his acting and expressions.

One user wrote, ”Super super super super super super super super super,” while another commented, ”i like your smile you smile so beautiful.” Other filled the comments section with words like amazing, superb, fantastic and a lot of heart emojis.

Paul, who has 1.7 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. A few Bollywood celebs have also started following him and are seen leaving likes on his videos.