Viral Video: Not just India, the viral Kacha Badam song trend has also attracted people from all over the world. From the likes of Korean mother-daughter duo to the Portuguese dad-daughter, and US’ Ricky Pond, the song has been winning hearts of netizens from different corners of the world. Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs also grooved to the song recently. Seems he loved the song so much that this time, he roped in his sister to dance to it.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun’s Kawra Bawra Dialogue From Pushpa. Watch

In a new video, Kili can be seen acing the dance steps along with his sister Neema. They can be seen smiling and enjoying themselves throughout the dance. “Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this,” reads the caption of the post.

Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Shared 3 days back, the video has gone viral with more than 5.3 lakh likes, and Indians were simply delighted with their performance. Many people applauded them for their amazing dance skills and filled the comments section with emojis. One user wrote, ”Lovely both of you ….i like u very much,” while another commented, ”Perfect dance Bro.”

The Kacha badam trend when a peanut seller from West Bengal went crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.